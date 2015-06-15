The Anime Now! Podcast 15: Aldnoah.Zero Part 2

Here’s your review of the second half of the series Aldnoah.Zero, featuring the debut of Evan of AniGamers, Otaku USA and Crunchycast! Click HERE to download the episode or on the keyart above. While still not without its flaws, we find plenty to like in the second half, with a more focused story renewing our opinions of this anime for the better. We discuss Slaine’s story arc, make suggestions for how to visually cue up some of the story’s more understated elements, and struggle to pronounce Asselyum’s name correctly. Ass-see-lee-um? Ass-elee-um? Oy. You can watch the entirety of Aldnoah.Zero on Crunchyroll. You can also find my review of the first part with Scamp of the Cart Driver here.

The podcast is on iTunes and Stitcher, or if you want to use a URL for your podcatcher, use this: http://theanimenowshow.libsyn.com/rss If enjoy the podcast, please subscribe and leave us a review!