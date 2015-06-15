Skip to content
June 15, 2015 / Bradley

The Anime Now! Podcast 15: Aldnoah.Zero Part 2

Aldnoah.Zero-2nd-Season

Here’s your review of the second half of the series Aldnoah.Zero, featuring the debut of Evan of AniGamers, Otaku USA and Crunchycast! Click HERE to download the episode or on the keyart above. While still not without its flaws, we find plenty to like in the second half, with a more focused story renewing our opinions of this anime for the better. We discuss Slaine’s story arc, make suggestions for how to visually cue up some of the story’s more understated elements, and struggle to pronounce Asselyum’s name correctly. Ass-see-lee-um? Ass-elee-um? Oy. You can watch the entirety of Aldnoah.Zero on Crunchyroll. You can also find my review of the first part with Scamp of the Cart Driver here.

The podcast is on iTunes and Stitcher, or if you want to use a URL for your podcatcher, use this: http://theanimenowshow.libsyn.com/rss If enjoy the podcast, please subscribe and leave us a review!

Filed under Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: